Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.97 N/A -0.80 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChemoCentryx Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ChemoCentryx Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.25, while its potential upside is 182.72%. Competitively the consensus price target of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 88.44% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 86.2%. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.