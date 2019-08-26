Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.72 N/A -0.80 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 789 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChemoCentryx Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 238.24% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was more bearish than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.