Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.79 N/A -0.80 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, resTORbio Inc. which has a 19.2 Current Ratio and a 19.2 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 187.47% upside potential and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 49.3%. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance while resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats resTORbio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.