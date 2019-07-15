Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.51 N/A -0.80 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.06 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$22.25 is ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 169.37%. Competitively the consensus price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $11, which is potential 102.58% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was less bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.