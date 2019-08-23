Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

Since ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.98 N/A -0.80 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 230.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.