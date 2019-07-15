Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 563.25 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, with potential upside of 161.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. was less bullish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.