Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Since ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.27 N/A -0.80 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.54 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta means ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 223.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 2.6% respectively. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.