Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Its Competitors results

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.10% -19.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ChemoCentryx Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$22.25 is the consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc., with a potential upside of 218.31%. The potential upside of the peers is 139.13%. Given ChemoCentryx Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChemoCentryx Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ChemoCentryx Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while ChemoCentryx Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ChemoCentryx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s competitors beat ChemoCentryx Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.