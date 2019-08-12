Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Since ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.73 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 240.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. On the other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 32.66% and its average target price is $21. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.