Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.57 N/A -0.80 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 230.76 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.75% and an $22.25 average target price. Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19.4, with potential downside of -13.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.