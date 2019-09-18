Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

We are comparing ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.49 N/A -0.80 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.53 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ChemoCentryx Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta means ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 175.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.