Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.91 N/A -0.80 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 520.57 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChemoCentryx Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ChemoCentryx Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 189.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 10%. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.