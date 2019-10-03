Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChemoCentryx Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 580,313,837.38% -111.1% -19.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 93,282,258.64% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 166.11% for ChemoCentryx Inc. with average price target of $19. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a -0.57% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.