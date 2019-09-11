Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Both ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.83 N/A -0.80 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 199.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.