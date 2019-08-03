Reviewing Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s results

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.91 N/A 0.86 13.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chemical Financial Corporation and United Bancorp Inc. United Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chemical Financial Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chemical Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chemical Financial Corporation and United Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. United Bancorp Inc.’s 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Chemical Financial Corporation and United Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chemical Financial Corporation has an average price target of $52, and a 23.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation had bullish trend while United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors United Bancorp Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.