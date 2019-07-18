Reviewing Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 3.88 N/A 3.82 10.55 Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.30 N/A 0.83 12.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chemical Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation. Macatawa Bank Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chemical Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chemical Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. In other hand, Macatawa Bank Corporation has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chemical Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chemical Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 35.45% at a $54.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chemical Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 31.8%. About 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Macatawa Bank Corporation has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -5.89% -7.01% -11.02% -14.6% -28.22% 10.08% Macatawa Bank Corporation -2.15% -0.38% 1.75% -2.24% -4.73% 8.84%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.