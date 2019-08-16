Reviewing Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chemical Financial Corporation has 89% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chemical Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 1.30% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Chemical Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation N/A 42 10.78 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Chemical Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

Chemical Financial Corporation currently has an average price target of $50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. The peers have a potential upside of 4.73%. With higher probable upside potential for Chemical Financial Corporation’s rivals, equities research analysts think Chemical Financial Corporation is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chemical Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Chemical Financial Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Chemical Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chemical Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemical Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.