Reviewing Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)’s and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s results

We are comparing Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 4.85 N/A 3.78 16.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chemical Financial Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Chemical Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Chemical Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Commerce Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chemical Financial Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.49 beta indicates that Chemical Financial Corporation is 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52 is Chemical Financial Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 23.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares and 65.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares. 0.5% are Chemical Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Chemical Financial Corporation.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.