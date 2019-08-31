Reviewing Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s results

Both Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 13.04 N/A -0.15 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 161 4.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chegg Inc. and Strategic Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chegg Inc. and Strategic Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Chegg Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chegg Inc. Its rival Strategic Education Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Chegg Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strategic Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chegg Inc. and Strategic Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$38.5 is Chegg Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.88%. Competitively Strategic Education Inc. has a consensus target price of $171, with potential upside of 1.05%. The data provided earlier shows that Strategic Education Inc. appears more favorable than Chegg Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chegg Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Strategic Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93%

For the past year Chegg Inc. was more bullish than Strategic Education Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Strategic Education Inc. beats Chegg Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.