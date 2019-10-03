Reviewing Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s and Its Rivals results

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chegg Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Chegg Inc. has 4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Chegg Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 319,620,958.75% -4.10% -1.90% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Chegg Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 114.68M 36 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Chegg Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

$40.5 is the average target price of Chegg Inc., with a potential upside of 42.30%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Chegg Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chegg Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chegg Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Chegg Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Chegg Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Chegg Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chegg Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Chegg Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chegg Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Chegg Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Chegg Inc. beats Chegg Inc.’s competitors.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.