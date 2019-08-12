Reviewing Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s results

We are contrasting Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 14.47 N/A -0.15 0.00 ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chegg Inc. and ATA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chegg Inc. and ATA Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% ATA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Chegg Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ATA Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chegg Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, ATA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ATA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chegg Inc. and ATA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chegg Inc.’s consensus target price is $38.5, while its potential downside is -11.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chegg Inc. and ATA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.9% respectively. Insiders owned 4% of Chegg Inc. shares. Competitively, ATA Inc. has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33%

For the past year Chegg Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ATA Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chegg Inc. beats ATA Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.