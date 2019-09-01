Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s results

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Workday Inc. 199 12.19 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.14. Workday Inc. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cheetah Mobile Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Workday Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential is 10.13% at a $4.35 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.