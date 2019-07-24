Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 Twilio Inc. 126 24.72 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Table 2 shows us Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Its rival Twilio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Twilio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.8, and a 74.44% upside potential. Meanwhile, Twilio Inc.’s consensus price target is $152.89, while its potential upside is 3.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than Twilio Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.7% and 66.2%. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Twilio Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -3.93% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 51.68% stronger performance.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.