Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.06 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PAR Technology Corporation’s 125.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential is 1.64% at a $4.35 consensus target price. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 39.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PAR Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Competitively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.