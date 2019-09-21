Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Open Text Corporation 40 3.90 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Open Text Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cheetah Mobile Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Open Text Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, with potential upside of 17.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 77.8%. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.