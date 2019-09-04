Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.11 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta indicates that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ideanomics Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.35, and a 6.75% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.14%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.