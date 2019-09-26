Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s results

We are comparing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has an average target price of $2.9, and a -18.08% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.