Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Domo Inc. 31 3.12 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Domo Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.89% and an $4.35 average price target. Competitively Domo Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 40.45%. Based on the data shown earlier, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Cheetah Mobile Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 93% of Domo Inc. shares. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Domo Inc. has 41.31% stronger performance.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.