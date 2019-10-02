Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s results

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 4 -28.34 28.02M 1.54 2.12 CDK Global Inc. 45 1.42 120.76M 2.92 17.78

Demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and CDK Global Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CDK Global Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cheetah Mobile Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CDK Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 743,058,686.26% 0% 0% CDK Global Inc. 265,698,569.86% -89.9% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has an average price target of $2.9, and a -19.22% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and CDK Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 84.3% respectively. 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.