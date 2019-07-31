Reviewing Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 Alteryx Inc. 88 26.78 N/A 0.50 176.43

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alteryx Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cheetah Mobile Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential is 76.83% at a $5.8 average target price. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc.’s average target price is $88.5, while its potential downside is -26.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 96.7% respectively. 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alteryx Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -3.93% weaker performance while Alteryx Inc. has 48.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.