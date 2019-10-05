Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.18 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 862,467,387.25% -212% -134% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,585,418.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 89.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.