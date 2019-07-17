Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 31.17 N/A -1.28 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.46 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 67.1% respectively. 8.2% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.