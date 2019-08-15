Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.57 N/A -1.10 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 90.9%. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.