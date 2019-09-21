Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

We are contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.08 N/A -1.10 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 42.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.