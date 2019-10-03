Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|23.14M
|-1.10
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|5.03M
|-4.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|854,915,579.86%
|-212%
|-134%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|246,435,745.43%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
