Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 32.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 19.25 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.