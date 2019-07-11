Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|32.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|19.25
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-144.3%
|-101.3%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.63%
|61.64%
|25.53%
|88.05%
|43.47%
|159.34%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Summary
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.