Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Its Rivals results

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 10.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.00% -134.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

With consensus target price of $11, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 348.98%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%. With higher probable upside potential for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.