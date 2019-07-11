Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s results

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 31.07 N/A -1.28 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, GTx Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. About 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.7% of GTx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than GTx Inc.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GTx Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.