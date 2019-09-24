Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.11 N/A -1.10 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.