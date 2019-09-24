Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We are comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|20.11
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.