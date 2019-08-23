Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.51 N/A -1.10 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cortexyme Inc. which has a 15.9 Current Ratio and a 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 22.4%. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.