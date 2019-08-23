Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|25.51
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cortexyme Inc. which has a 15.9 Current Ratio and a 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 22.4%. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
