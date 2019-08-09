Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.62 N/A -1.10 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 37.6% respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.