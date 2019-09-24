Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|20.11
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|34.76
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 78.57% and its average price target is $7.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
