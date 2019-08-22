Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 27.41 N/A -1.10 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 379.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.