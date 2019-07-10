Reviewing Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has 76% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 24.8% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Security Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 22.00% 14.40% Industry Average 12.25% 16.25% 9.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. N/A 117 22.67 Industry Average 81.40M 664.56M 57.92

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.83 2.54

With average target price of $125.33, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a potential upside of 4.26%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.15%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. -0.21% -11.22% -1.04% 3.7% 18.05% 13.79% Industry Average 8.54% 11.59% 19.00% 26.35% 56.55% 30.49%

Liquidity

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.94 and has 1.70 Quick Ratio. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. In other hand, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 20.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.