Reviewing Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)’s and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s results

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.05
|0.00
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|99
|2.20
|N/A
|2.33
|37.96
Table 1 demonstrates Check-Cap Ltd. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0.00%
|-83.3%
|-70.3%
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|15.6%
|4.8%
Volatility & Risk
Check-Cap Ltd.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PRA Health Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PRA Health Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Check-Cap Ltd. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 358.72% for Check-Cap Ltd. with consensus price target of $10. On the other hand, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 26.06% and its consensus price target is $122. The information presented earlier suggests that Check-Cap Ltd. looks more robust than PRA Health Sciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Check-Cap Ltd. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|-4.49%
|-7.14%
|17.59%
|-37.43%
|-43.07%
|8.84%
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|-2.82%
|-12.55%
|-20.19%
|-16.97%
|6.34%
|-3.9%
For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. has 8.84% stronger performance while PRA Health Sciences Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.
Summary
PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
