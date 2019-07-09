Reviewing Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)’s and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s results

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.20 N/A 2.33 37.96

Table 1 demonstrates Check-Cap Ltd. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Check-Cap Ltd.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PRA Health Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Check-Cap Ltd. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 358.72% for Check-Cap Ltd. with consensus price target of $10. On the other hand, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 26.06% and its consensus price target is $122. The information presented earlier suggests that Check-Cap Ltd. looks more robust than PRA Health Sciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Check-Cap Ltd. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. -4.49% -7.14% 17.59% -37.43% -43.07% 8.84% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. has 8.84% stronger performance while PRA Health Sciences Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.