Reviewing Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)’s and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s results

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 143 2.85 N/A 1.05 152.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Check-Cap Ltd. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Check-Cap Ltd. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Check-Cap Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IQVIA Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Check-Cap Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Check-Cap Ltd. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Check-Cap Ltd.’s upside potential is 603.52% at a $14 average target price. IQVIA Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 average target price and a 4.81% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Check-Cap Ltd. is looking more favorable than IQVIA Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Check-Cap Ltd. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.7% and 92.3% respectively. Check-Cap Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 17.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. 1.45% -1.87% -18.6% -40.17% -35.19% -2.33% IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. had bearish trend while IQVIA Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.