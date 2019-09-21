Reviewing Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)’s and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s results

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Check-Cap Ltd. and Celcuity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Check-Cap Ltd. and Celcuity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

Check-Cap Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celcuity Inc. are 26.9 and 26.9 respectively. Celcuity Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Check-Cap Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.7% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares and 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Celcuity Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. 1.45% -1.87% -18.6% -40.17% -35.19% -2.33% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. has stronger performance than Celcuity Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Celcuity Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.