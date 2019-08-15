Reviewing Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)’s and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust 19 2.40 N/A 0.63 28.48 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.61 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $19, and a 14.11% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 23.87%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chatham Lodging Trust -4.59% -3.35% -10.61% -11.06% -15.95% 1.02% Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.75% -0.71% 1.04% 1.41% -0.79% 1.98%

For the past year Chatham Lodging Trust was less bullish than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Chatham Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio. Chatham Lodging Trust was founded on October 26, 2009 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.