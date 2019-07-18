Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.9% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.27% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|1.17%
|1.07%
|3.09%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.55%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
