Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.9% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.27% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.