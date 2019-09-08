Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.33
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.