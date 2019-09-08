Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.33 N/A 0.01 405.73

In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.